Ollie Pope secures career-high Test ranking after England's victory against India

Dubai [UAE], January 31 : England batter Ollie Pope reached a new career-high rating following his match-winning performance in the first Test against India in Hyderabad.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest Men's Test Batting Rankings on Wednesday which saw Pope leapfrog from 35th spot to 15th.

Pope stunned India with his record-breaking 196 in the second innings which played a major role in England's 28-run victory.

The 26-year-old batter scored his highest Test score away from home and the fourth-highest individual innings by an England men's player in a game of red-ball cricket in India.

Pope's teammate Ben Duckett also improved his position in the Test rankings with his knocks of 35 and 47 against India. He moved five places up and now sits on 22.

New Zealand's experienced batter Kane Williamson still holds the number-one spot despite a small shuffle in the Top 10 rankings.

Australia's opening batter Usman Khawaja moved from 10th to 8th spot following his half-century in the first innings of the second Test against the West Indies.

In the bowler's rankings, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin maintained his position at the number one spot.

Compatriot Jasprit Bumrah is slowly getting close to dethroning Ashwin from the top as he secured the number four spot after picking up six wickets in the opening Test against England.

West Indies pacers were also rewarded for their dominant performances against Australia in the two-match Test series, with Kemar Roach (up two places to 17th), Alzarri Joseph (up four places to 33rd) and Player of the Match in the second Test Shamar Joseph (up 42 spots to equal 50th) all making some ground following the historic victory at the Gabba.

Coming to the all-rounder rankings in the Test format, Ravindra Jadeja continues to maintain his position at the top of the rankings. His teammate Ashwin is in the second spot and could overthrow Jadeja if he is able to put up consistent performances with the bat.

England's Joe Root has also emerged as a surprise contender for the top spot. Root claimed five wickets against India and has moved to the fourth spot. If he goes on to produce similar performances, he could sit at the top of the rankings after the conclusion of the five-match Test series against India.

