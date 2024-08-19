Ollie Pope to lead as England reveal playing eleven for first Test against Sri Lanka

Manchester [UK], August 19 : England wicketkeeper-batter Ollie Pope will lead England in their first Test match against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The first Test match will be starting from Wednesday and will go on till Sunday.

England Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday stated that Matthew Potts and Dan Lawrence have been included in the playing after the injury of Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley.

"England Men have announced their XI for the first Rothesay Men's Test match against Sri Lanka, starting at Emirates Old Trafford starting on Wednesday, 21 August. With Ben Stokes (hamstring) and Zak Crawley (finger) both missing through injury, Durham seamer Matthew Potts returns to the side for the first time since June 2023. Surrey batter Dan Lawrence will open the batting in Crawley's absence," ECB stated.

A tear in his left hamstring, sustained during The Hundred, has ruled Stokes out for the remainder of the English summer. Consequently, he will miss the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

The statement added that Harry Brook has been named as the vice-captain for the three-match series.

"Yorkshire middle-order batter Harry Brook has been named vice-captan for the three-match series and will support captain Ollie Pope," it added.

England recorded a 3-0 series sweep against the Windies to move up to 6th place in the World Test Championship standings and will be keen to keep that momentum going against Sri Lanka, as per the ICC.

The second match of the series will be played at Lord's, starting from August 29. Meanwhile, the final Test match of the series will take place at Kennington Oval on September 6.

England's Playing Eleven: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (C), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

