Ollie Pope to lead England in absence of Ben Stokes in Multan Test against Pakistan

Multan [Pakistan], October 5 : England wicketkeeper-batter Ollie Pope to lead the Three Lions in the absence of Ben Stokes in the upcoming first Test match against Pakistan in Multan.

Star batter Stokes has been ruled out of the Multan Test on Monday after he failed to recover from his hamstring injury.

Earlier in August, Stokes suffered a hamstring injury during The Hundred. This ruled him out of England's triumph against Sri Lanka (2-1) and it was Ollie Pope who led the side in the veteran's absence.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement on Saturday and said that pacer Brydon Carse will be making his Test debut in the first Test match of the three-game series.

"England Men have confirmed their XI for the first Test against Pakistan, set to commence on Monday in Multan. Durham seamer Brydon Carse will be making his Test debut. With England Captain Ben Stokes still recovering from a hamstring tear, Ollie Pope will captain the side in his absence," ECB wrote in a statement.

The statement added that Jack Leach will be making his return to England's Test squad after their tour of India in January.

"Somerset spinner Jack Leach makes a return to the Test set-up for the first time since the India tour in January, while Kent opening bat Zak Crawley rejoins the team after fully recovering from a broken finger sustained during the summer," it added.

https://x.com/englandcricket/status/1842490742922703329

The first Test will begin on October 7 in Multan, followed by the second Test on October 15, also in Multan. The final Test will be held in Rawalpindi from October 24 to 28.

England's playing eleven against Pakistan in the Multan Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (C), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor