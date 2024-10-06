Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra said that the pace sensation Mayank Yadav should be playing in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior on Sunday, noting that one does not "pick a sword to keep it in a sheath".

The T20I series against Bangladesh starts from today. The three-match series will see matches being played in Delhi and Hyderabad on September 9 and 12 as well.

Speaking on his Youtube Channel on Sunday, Aakash said that Mayank, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and pacer Harshit Rana could debut during the match and their respective IPL franchises will watch it very closely as they could be retained as 'uncapped players' by them if they do not play.

"It is a big question (if Mayank should play). There are three contenders who not only we but even the franchises will have their eyes on because Mayank Yadav can be retained for four crores if he doesn't become a capped Indian. Similarly, KKR can retain Harshit Rana and the SunRisers Hyderabad can retain Nitish Kumar Reddy for four crores if they don't become capped Indians."

"Either you are a fast bowler or a medium pacer. It is either or. You have fast-tracked him. You have said that his first-class performances do not matter to you, or how much cricket he has played doesn't matter to you. So if you have picked him, play him. You do not pick a sword to keep it in a sheath," the former India opener added.

Aakash said that he sees three fast bowlers playing, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit and Mayank.

"Unleash some pace and see how it happens," he added.

The former Indian player urged the selectors to show faith in Mayank for slightly longer if he fails, pointing out how another quick pacer Umran Malik was discarded after few poor perfomances.

"However, I have just a small caveat. It's for the Indian selectors and the management. If you are fast-tracking him and you have made up your mind that he is an excellent player and will go along with you for a long time, I request with folded hands that you should show faith in him for slightly longer," he said

"Something similar was done with Umran Malik as well. He was picked very quickly, and then you lost confidence in him very quickly as well. You said you weren't liking him and wanted to move somewhere else. Do not do that. That is my only request. If you are playing him, give him a slightly longer rope," Chopra concluded.

Mayank, represented Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in four games during IPL 2024, taking seven wickets at an average of 12.14 and an economy rate of 6.98, with the best figures of 3/14. Despite being in-and-out of the team due to injuries, Mayank won the hearts and minds of fans, experts and cricketers alike with his sheer pace, ability to touch 150 kmph consistently, and control over his line and length.

BCCI on Saturday released a statement to rule Dube out of the series and named young Tilak Varma as his replacement. The southpaw will link with the Indian team in Gwalior on Sunday morning ahead of the opening T20I.

"All-rounder Shivam Dube is ruled out of the three-match T20I series owing to a back injury. The Senior Selection Committee has named Tilak Varma as Shivam's replacement. Tilak will link up with the squad in Gwalior on Sunday morning," BCCI said in a statement.

Tilak had a blistering outing for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He showed his knack for garnering runs effortlessly by taking the fight against the opposition bowlers. He also has had some really fine showings for India in T20Is.

Before this, Team India played a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which they won 2-0.

India's T20I squad for Bangladesh series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mayank Yadav.

