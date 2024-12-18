"One of greatest spinners coming from India": Monty Panesar hails Ashwin's illustrious career

Luton [England], December 18 : Former cricketer Monty Panesar on Wednesday showered praise on Ravichandran Ashwin's illustrious career and said that the 38-year-old was one of the greatest spinners coming from India.

Ashwin's announcement came as a surprise to many when he walked out with India captain Rohit Sharma to declare his retirement. Fans had been speculating about a major announcement after cameras captured a heartfelt moment between Ashwin and Virat Kohli on the final day of the Test.

An emotional Ashwin was seen embraced by Kohli, making it evident that significant news was imminent following the conclusion of the match.

Since the announcement, well-wishers have been flooding in, celebrating Ashwin's illustrious career.

Speaking to ANI, Monty Panesar said that Ashwin has always been the greatest off-spinner of all time. The former cricketer added that Ashwin had produced some match-winning spells for India.

"Ashwin has always been the greatest off-spinner of all time and one of the greatest spinners coming from India. Inspired by Harbhajan Singh earlier in his career and then obviously he produced some match-winning spells for India... I think he will be remembered for his variations and innovation. I suppose some people call him the scientist of spin and he has been brilliant at the way he was able to keep getting better...," Panesar told ANI.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies, excelling in red-ball cricket, which became his forte. He played 106 Tests, taking an impressive 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and scored 3,503 runs.

Against Australia, Ashwin played 23 matches, claiming 115 wickets at an economy rate of 2.71.

The 38-year-old also holds the record for the most wickets taken in a single Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, with 29 dismissals in the 2020-21 edition of the prestigious contest.

Ashwin's name is etched in record books, with achievements that will be hard to surpass. He is the fastest Indian to reach 350 Test wickets and ranks as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 537 wickets at an economy rate of 2.83.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor