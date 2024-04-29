"Only plan was to have patience against SRH": CSK's Tushar Despande on his match-winning spell

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 29 : Following the match-winning spell against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) right-arm seamer Tushar Despande said that his main plan was to maintain patience against the SRH batters.

The defending champions, CSK, returned to winning ways at Chepauk with a 78-run triumph over Pat Cummins-led SRH on Sunday in the ongoing IPL 2024.

The 28-year-old bowler asserted that the five-time champion has a specific plan and the team was focused on their plans even when the SRH batters were hitting them for a boundary or a six.

"When we came to bowl, the only plan was to have patience against SRH who are quite aggressive in the powerplay and that paid dividends for us. Bowling that length in the powerplay is crucial, even if I get hit, I always challenge the batter to hit that length again and it worked for me today. The ground was soaking wet, it swung for a couple of balls and then it did not. It was a bit sticky and I thought we used the pitch well. We had a specific plan - even if they hit a good ball, we will focus on our plans and not get carried away by them," Despande said in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, half-centuries from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (98 in 54 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes), Daryl Mitchell (52 in 32 balls, with seven fours and a six) and a fine cameo by Shivam Dube (39* in 20 balls, with a four and four sixes) powered CSK to 212/3 in their 20 overs.

In the run-chase of 213, only Aiden Markram (32 in 26 balls, with four boundaries) and Heinrich Klaasen (20 in 21 balls, with a six) could touch the 20-run mark. They were skittled out for 134 in 18.5 overs, with Tushar Deshpande (4/27), Matheesha Pathirana (2/17) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/19) being the pick of the bowlers.

Gaikwad took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

CSK is at number three with five wins and four losses, giving them 10 points. SRH is at the fourth spot with five wins and four losses, giving them 10 points.

