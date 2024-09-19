O'Rourke's fifer, Latham, Williamson fifties give NZ upper hand against SL in 1st Test

Galle [Sri Lanka], September 19 : Young New Zealand pacer William O'Rourke became the third-youngest player bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Asia as half-centuries from Tom Latham and Kane Williamson also complemented his spell to take New Zealand to a dominant position against Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle on Thursday.

Rourke took 5/55 in 18.5 overs, with an economy rate of 2.92. He got wickets of Pathum Nissanka (27), Dimuth Karunaratne (2), Angelo Mathews (36), Ramesh Mendis (14) and Asitha Fernando (0). He is aged 23 years and 43 days.

The youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Asia is NZ's Bruce Taylor, who did so against India back in 1965 at the age of 21 years and 236 days.

It was fine knocks from Kamindu Mendis (114 in 173 balls, with 11 fours) and Kusal Mendis (50 in 68 balls, with seven fours) that pushed SL to 305 in 91.5 overs.

Ajaz Patel (2/60) and Glenn Phillips (2/52) were also impressed with the ball. Tim Southee also took a wicket.

In an effort to overcome a 305 run trail, a half-century stand between Tom Latham and Devon Conway (17 in 59 balls, with one four) started things off. After that, Latham (70 in 111 balls, with six fours) had fine partnership of 73 runs with Kane Williamson (55 in 104 balls, with four boundaries and a six).

Also, knocks from Rachin Ravindra (39 in 48 balls, with four boundaries) and Daryl Mitchell (41 in 60 balls, with five fours and a six) came in handy, pushing Kiwis to 255/4 at the end of day two. Mitchell put on a 59-run stand with Tom Blundell (18*) to end the day for Kiwis.

Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (2/31) was the top bowler for SL.

Brief Scores: SL: 305 (Kamindu Mendis 114, Kusal Mendis 50, William o Rourke 5/55) lead NZ: (Tom Latham 70, Kane Williamson 55, Dhananjay de Silva 2/31) by 50 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor