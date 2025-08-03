"Our batting order is quite sorted as of now": MS Dhoni on Chennai Super Kings batting line-up

New Delhi [India], August 3 : ICC Hall of Famer and Chennai Super Kings player MS Dhoni stated that the batting order of the franchise is sorted as the team skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, will be returning after recovering from injury.

In the IPL 2025, an injury put an end to Gaikwad's season, as he made 122 runs in five matches, averaging 24.40, with two half-centuries. Not only was Gaikwad inconsistent, but he could win only one out of five matches during the season.

Speaking during the event, Dhoni said, "I think our batting order is quite sorted as of now. Gaikwad will be coming back; he got injured, so he will be coming back. So it looks as if we are quite sorted now with a small auction coming in December. Whatever further loopholes are there, we will try to plug those in, but again, as I said, we have to be at our best at the start of the tournament and have to get the planning right. We have to use the resources in the best possible manner."

In the 18th edition of the cash-rich league, the Chennai-based franchise finishes at the 10th spot after winning just four games out of their 14 games in the competition.

Last year, as well, the CSK franchise was unable to qualify for the playoffs as they finished fifth after winning seven out of their 14 games in the tournament.

MS Dhoni, Midway through the IPL 2025 season, took the captaincy mantle on his shoulders while donning the finisher's role. He pulled the curtains down on the season with 196 runs from 14 matches at 24.50, with a Player of the Match award against Lucknow Super Giants.

Behind the stumps, Dhoni turned back the clock and ignited the stumps with his lightning-quick reflexes on numerous occasions, serving as a stark reminder of his mastery with gloves. For Bravo, people would pay to see those fleeting moments being executed by 'Captain Cool'.

