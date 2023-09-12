Our batting was not up to mark: Pakistan captain Babar after losing to India by 228 runs 

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 12 : Following a loss of 228 runs against India in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup, Pakistan captain Babar Azam expressed disappointment over his team's batting performance, saying that it was not up to the mark.

Fiery centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul followed by Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul powered India to 228 runs win over their traditional rival Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash here at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

"Weather was not in our hands but we tried our best. We were not up to the mark with our batting and bowling. They (Indian openers) had plans for our bowlers and started well and that was followed up by Virat and Rahul. Jasprit and Siraj bowled well in the first 10 overs and swung the ball both ways, but our batting was not up to the mark," Babar said in the post-match presentation.

Pakistan suffered their biggest defeat in the one-day international against India after they stepped in to play on reserve day after rain washed out the majority of play on Sunday.

After Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf didn't come out to bat in Pakistan's chase, India clinched the top spot in of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s table.

Earlier, Virat Kohli's vintage performance and KL Rahul's unbridled century powered India to 356/2 against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Four clash.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's half-centuries laid the foundation for India, while the unbeaten 233-run partnership between Kohli and Rahul added the icing on the cake as the former skipper finished the innings in style with a maximum.

Kohli finished his innings with an unbeaten 122, which came from 94 deliveries, while Rahul smashed a fiery 111 of 106 balls.

