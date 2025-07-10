Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10 : Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin praised the Indian team's performance in the second test against England in Birmingham.

Azharuddin also anticipated a positive impact from Jasprit Bumrah's return, highlighting the superior bowling attack of Indian team compared to England.

While speaking to ANI, Mohammed Azharuddin said, "They played well in Birmingham. With that confidence, the team must be well settled... When Bumrah comes in, it will be great for the team... Our bowling attack is currently superior to England's. I wish the team the very best and hope they come out as the winner."

India and England are all set to clash in the third Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, starting July 10.

India will be heading with renewed confidence in the third Test at the Home of Cricket, Lord's stadium, after a 336-run triumph at Edgbaston, levelling the series 1-1.

Team India delivered a phenomenal batting and bowling performance without Bumrah, with skipper Shubman Gill's masterclass knocks of 269 and 161, Mohammed Siraj walking away with a six-fer, and Akash Deep taking a ten-wicket haul at Birmingham.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill sits at the top of the run charts in the series with 585 runs in two Tests, four innings at an average of 146.25 and an attacking strike rate of over 73, with three centuries and a marathon 269 (387 balls) at Edgbaston as his best score.

England seamer Josh Tongue has claimed the most wickets in two tests. In four innings, he has grabbed 11 wickets at an average of 33.63.

Joe Root needs 45 runs to become the first batter to score 3000 against India in Test cricket. Gill needs just 18 more runs to pass Rahul Dravid's haul of 602 in 2002, to smash the most by an Indian batter in England.

At Lord's, India and England have faced off 19 times. England won 12 of those encounters, while India managed just three victories.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor