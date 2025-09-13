"Our bowling unit outstanding, but batting needs work": Pakistan skipper after beating Oman by 93 runs

Dubai [UAE], September 13 : After thrashing Oman by 93 runs in the T20 Asia Cup, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha expressed satisfaction with his bowling unit, highlighting the variety and options among the spinners.

He acknowledged that despite the team's good form, including a recent tri-series win, their batting lineup needs significant improvement to take their game to the next level. Pakistan's bowlers dominated the ongoing T20 Asia Cup fixture, thrashing Oman by 93 runs in a one-sided contest.

"With the bat, we still need some work. The bowling was outstanding. I am happy with the bowling unit. We have three spinners and they are all different, even Ayub. We have 4-5 good options, and you need that when playing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With the start we got, we should have got 180 but that's how cricket goes. We have been playing some excellent cricket. We won the tri-series and won here comfortably. If we executed our plans for a longer period, then we are good enough to beat any team," Salman Agha said after the match.

The Men in Green delivered a clinical performance, with their bowlers playing a crucial role in restricting Oman's batting lineup to just 67 on Friday in Dubai. Pakistan spinner in total grabbed six wickets combined while giving away just 40 runs in 11 overs.

Pakistan batter Mohammad Haris was named Player of the Match for his 66 runs off 43 balls. He expressed satisfaction with his innings and stated it was a much-needed one for Pakistan and for him.

"It was excellent. It was a much-needed innings for me and Pakistan. When we came here it (the pitch) was looking very good, very flat, but the ball was not coming on, and we did well to put the runs on the board. That (batting aggressively) was what I was doing for Pakistan, and in the PSL, the skipper also told me to play aggressively," Haris said.

Pakistan will next clash with India on September 14 in Dubai.

Their final league stage match will be against the UAE on September 17, following which things will move to the Super 4 stage.

Pakistan, before heading into this game, after their exit in the T20 WC in the group stages last year, which was caused by losses to India and the USA, have featured in 27 T20Is, winning 13 and losing 14.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 160/7 in 20 overs (Mohammad Haris 66, Sahibzada Farhan 29; Aamir Kaleem 3/31) vs Oman 67-10 in 16.4 overs (Hammad Mirza 27, Aamir Kaleem 13; Sufiyan Muqeem 2/7).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor