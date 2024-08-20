Our goal is to create an atmosphere where players enjoy cricket: Pakistan skipper Shan Masood

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], August 20 : Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood on Tuesday said that his main goal is to create an atmosphere in the dressing room where players enjoy cricket.

The two-match Test series will kick off on August 21 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The two Tests against Bangladesh will mark the first assignment of Jason Gillespie as Pakistan's Test coach.

The second Test of the two-match series is set to be played from August 30 to September 3.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Masood said that the team is making an effort to make a better team environment.

"We're making an effort to keep the environment good and inclusive. Our goal is to provide continuity to the players and create a dressing room atmosphere where players enjoy cricket and bring happiness to the fans," Masood said.

The skipper added that his main focus is on the leadership philosophy.

"Our main focus and what I personally believe in as a leadership philosophywhich Jason also believes in, along with all the other playersis that everything starts from the dressing room. The reason is that we spend more time off the field than on it. So, whatever we set internally will be reflected externally," he added.

PCB on Monday announced their playing eleven for their first Test match against Bangladesh.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali are the top four pacers for Pakistan who will play against Bangladesh in the first Test match.

Pakistan's playing XI for the 1st Test against Bangladesh: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (C), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel (VC), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali.

