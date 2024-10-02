"Our intent was unbelievable": Yashasvi Jaiswal lauds India's approach against Bangladesh

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 : After the end of the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hailed skipper Rohit Sharma and his approach in the dressing room, saying that his efforts motivates others to do incredible things.

He said that India's intent was clear in the dressing room that they will take the aggressive route and look to set a target.

India clinched a stunning seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second Test match in Kanpur to clinch a 2-0 win the Test series.

Speaking in a video shared on the official Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Yashasvi said that it is "incredible" for him to see the India skipper.

"It's just incredible. He is one of the best, seeing him, how he works and how he talks into the dressing room, into the huddles and the approach he has on the ground. The way he has been putting efforts, I think it is incredible, and it motivates me a lot to see him on such a big level and doing things incredibly like the way... I am lucky to be here and getting all the experience," Yashasvi said in the video.

He added that it was clear in the dressing room before the start of the fourth day of the Kanpur test that the hosts would set a target.

"I think it was clear into the dressing room that we are going to set a target and we are going to play like that. I think our intent was unbelievable in the way Rohit Sharma played, and I also got the same confidence that I can get from first over, and I was just trying and I was playing my shots where I can score runs, and I did, and I really enjoyed it," he added.

Of stunning catches and match winning intent 🙌 Post-match chat with #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45, @mdsirajofficial & @ybj_19 as they decode their stunning catches 😎 - By @RajalArora WATCH 🎥🔽 #INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2024

Coming to the match, after two days of missed action, Bangladesh, having put to bat first by India, resumed their innings on day four. Momimul Haque (107 in 194 balls, with 17 fours and a six) hit a century that took Bangladesh to 233. Jasprit Bumrah picked up three, while Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Akash Deep picked up two. Ravindra Jadeja got one scalp.

With a relentless hunger for piling up runs on the board, India went after Bangladesh bowlers and declared on a score of 285/9. Yashasvi Jaiswal (72 in 51 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes) and KL Rahul (68 in 43 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) hit quickfire fifties while Rohit (23), Virat Kohli (47) and Shubman Gill (39) also played quickfire knocks. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib al Hasan picked up four wickets each.

With a 52-run lead, India's bowlers delivered a performance that forced the visitors to scamper for survival. Shadnam Islam did score a half-century, but Bangladesh folded on 146. Ashwin, Jadeja, and Bumrah got three scalps each.

India comfortably chased down the target of 95 runs and clinched a 7-wicket win, with Jaiswal (51 in 45 balls with eight fours and a six) and Virat (29 in 37 balls, with four boundaries) being key scorers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor