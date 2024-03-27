"Our record against them is good over the years": Ganguly ahead of IPL 2024 clash against RR

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 27: Ahead of the fixture against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly spoke about the preparation for the clash.

RR will lock horns with DC in their second IPL 2024 clash in Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur. While RR started with a 20-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), DC started their campaign with a defeat to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets.

Former BCCI President asserted that DC's record against the Rajasthan team is really good and we have good players in the team and hope that they will perform for the team in the match against them.

"They are a good team, there's no doubt about it. Our record against them is also good over the years. When you play the same teams over and over again every year, there will be times when you lose and there will be times when you win, so it's a new day tomorrow. We have the players who can perform, and hopefully will do it tomorrow," Ganguly said in the pre-match press conference

Further, the former India skipper spoke about right-arm seamer Anrich Nortje's comeback. The left-hand batter stated that DC will play against RR with a full-strength squad after the inclusion of Nortje.

"We are full strength now, with Nortje back in the side. With Nortje, Khaleel, Mukesh and Ishant back in the team and fit, and with the two spinners Axar and Kuldeep, our bowling is definitely our strength. With Rishabh back as well, the batting has got stronger than what it was last year because in IPL if you lose a major Indian player, it becomes a big hole to fill," the former opener added.

The Proteas cricketer joined the DC franchise for the IPL 2024 season earlier on Monday. Nortje joined the squad after Delhi played their first tournament match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), where they conceded a 4-wicket loss.

"What needs to get better is we need to bat well, and if you do it, you will win a lot of matches because we do have that bowling," the southpaw concluded.

DC squad for IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

