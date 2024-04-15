"Our scores need a 3 in front now": Travis Head after SRH's record-breaking 287

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 : Following a marvellous century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head asserted that the franchise is eyeing 300 now after registering the highest total in Indian Premier League (IPL).

An explosive century by Travis Head and a half-century by Heinrich Klaasen were the highlights as SRH posted 287/3, the highest total of the IPL, in their match against RCB at Bengaluru on Monday.

The Hyderabad franchise has broken their own record of 277 runs, which they posted against Mumbai Indians (MI) in this edition of the tournament.

Head scored 102 in 41 balls, with nine fours and eight sixes. He struck at a strike rate of 248.78.

The left-hand opener stated that skipper Pat Cummins and head coach Daniel Vettori put pressure on the batting line-up

"It was a nice wicket, nice to get away in the powerplay and make the most of it. I was able to contribute at the right time. That mid-way ball did sit up a bit, the odd ball from Jacks spun a bit. The high bouncer could be key. Our scores need a 3 in front now... Pat and Dan put pressure on the batting line-up to make sure we keep going. We're setting up well in each game to get to the score we need," Head said in the mid-inning interview.

