Our target is to win World Test Championship final and Champions Trophy: Jay Shah

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 1 : After India clinched the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah revealed the new targets for the Rohit Sharma-led side in the upcoming days.

The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday.

Shah also spoke about the ODI World Cup 2023 and said India won all games except the final.

"It was the same captain last year and the same here in Barbados. We won all games except the final in 2023 [ODI World Cup] as Australia played better. This time we worked even harder and played better to win the title," Shah said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The BCCI Secretary further stated that Team India's next target will be to win the World Test Championship final in England and the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in 2025.

"I would want India to win all the titles. We have the biggest bench strength, only three players from this team are going to Zimbabwe. We can field three teams if the need arises. The way this team is progressing, our target is to win the World Test Championship final and Champions Trophy. There will be a similar squad playing there. The seniors will be there," Shah added.

After winning the T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma-led Team India has been stranded in Barbados due to a hurricane warning. Currently, the Men in Blue are staying at the Hilton Hotel.

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. By securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their over 10-year ICC trophy drought.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor