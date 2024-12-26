Dubai [UAE], December 26 : Aayan Afzal Khan, one of the most promising young cricketers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (36 T20Is, 37 wickets), eagerly awaits the International League T20 (ILT20) season 3. Now preparing for his third outing with the Gulf Giants, Aayan, who recently represented UAE in the U19 Asia Cup, believes the ILT20 provides a platform for UAE cricketers to showcase their skills.

The ILT20 has acted as a catalyst for the development of cricket in the region by offering UAE cricketers the opportunity to compete with some of the best players. (The ILT20 ensures this by mandating a minimum of two UAE players in the playing XI.)

Speaking about the impact of the ILT20 on UAE players and their careers, the left-arm spinner said, "This league is very important because it gives opportunities to local players to compete against international players. Players who perform well in this league could also get chances in other franchise leagues," as quoted by a release from ILT20.

Aayan, who has played for other international franchises, further added, "The ILT20 is a very good league and an excellent initiative that gives UAE players a platform. In the future, more players will be interested because they know this league provides opportunities to grow. It's a great initiative, and we (UAE players) have also worked hard, so all franchises also show faith in local players."

The Gulf Giants were crowned as the first champions of the DP World ILT20 and followed it up with a playoff finish in season 2.

Reflecting on the team's performances as a key member of the UAE contingent within the franchise, Aayan opined, "The first season was very good for our team because we won that season. In the second season, we qualified for the playoffs, but overall, these two seasons were great for our team. Our team operates like a family, and all the players contributed and did their part well."

In the second season of the ILT20, Aayan finished with six wickets in eight matches.

Recalling the most memorable match of the campaign, he said, "The most memorable moment for me was against Sharjah Warriorz when I took two wickets in two balls in my first over. That was special for me because it gave our team a great start, and we won that match comfortably."

Highlighting the role of fans in motivating players to excel on the field, Aayan said, "My message to all the fans in UAE is to continue supporting us as you did in the first season when we won the trophy. Hopefully, we'll win again this time. Thank you to all the fans and supporters who come to the stadiums."

The Gulf Giants will begin their campaign on Sunday, January 12, 2025, when they take on Sharjah Warriorz at the Dubai International Stadium.

The six ILT20 franchises have retained T20 superstars like Andre Russell (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), Sherfane Rutherford (Desert Vipers), David Warner (Dubai Capitals), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants), Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Akeal Hossein (MI Emirates), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz - Wildcard Pick in Season 2), and Johnson Charles (Sharjah Warriorz).

England white-ball great Jason Roy (Sharjah Warriorz) returns to the league after making two appearances for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders last season. The Sharjah Warriorz have been further strengthened with the inclusion of England all-rounder Gus Atkinson, who is also making a return to the ILT20 after playing 10 games for Desert Vipers in the inaugural season.

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder will appear for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, having played for the Dubai Capitals last season.

Additionally, Tim Southee (Sharjah Warriorz), Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Shai Hope (Dubai Capitals), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants), and Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) are set to make their ILT20 debuts in Season 3.

The third season of the ILT20 will run from January 11 to February 9, 2025.

