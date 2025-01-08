Cape Town [South Africa], January 8 : Ahead of the upcoming season of the SA20, Paarl Royals captain David Miller on Wednesday expressed excitement for the 2025 edition of the T20 tournament.

Season 3 of the SA20 will kick off on January 9, the first match will be played between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Meanwhile, David Miller-led Paarl Royals will begin their voyage in the tournament on Saturday against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Speaking toin Cape Town, Miller said that there's a lot of excitement around the corner ahead of the season. He added that Paarl Royals have a lot of young guns in the squad and experienced players in the squad.

Miller further added that he can't wait for the season to get started.

"Very excited. I think it fits for a great season ahead. As I mentioned before, there is a lot of excitement, a lot of energy, a lot of great plays that we are playing with and playing against. So for me as a captain, to be captaining our team, we have got a lot of young guys, experienced guys, so very excited about our squad. And all the games are going to be competitive. There are seriously good players in the various different teams. But just very excited. Can't wait to get going and get the buzz," Miller told ANI.

One of the major highlights of this year's SA20 is the inclusion of Dinesh Karthik, who will represent the Paarl Royals.

When asked about Karthik taking part in SA20, Miller said that the presence of the former India batter will be helpful for the younger players in the tournament.

"Very excited. As I mentioned before, 12-13 years ago we played together in the IPL and it is just great to be playing alongside him again. He is a great guy, a great ambassador for the game and he has achieved so much in his career. So wonderful to have someone like that in our set-up. All the experience, and the knowledge that he can share with a lot of the younger guys is invaluable. So really excited about it," Miller said.

Paarl Royals Squad for SA20 2025: David Miller (C), Dewan Marais, Joe Root, Mitchell van Buuren, Sam Hain, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dayyaan Galiem, Keith Dudgeon, Dinesh Karthik, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqaba Peter.

