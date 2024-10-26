Paarl Royals support inaugural edition of BolandT20

Paarl [South Africa], October 26 : In a significant boost to grassroots cricket in South Africa, franchise Paarl Royals have officially partnered with the inaugural season of the region's flagship grassroots tournament - the Boland T20.

This tournament, aimed at fostering young talent, features teams from multiple age groups, including U11, U12, U13, U15, U17, U19, and U19 Ladies categories, providing a platform for rising stars to showcase their skills at various venues including Royals' home of Boland Park.

The Boland T20 has witnessed thrilling matches across various age groups, with standout performances showcasing the depth of talent in the region. In the U19 Girls final, Guardians clinched the title, beating Eagles by 19 runs, while the U19 Boys saw Wild Cats triumph over Dragons with an 80-run victory. Competitions in U17, U15, U13, U12, and U11 categories are ongoing, with teams like Wild Cats and Guardians leading the charge. The tournament, powered by Paarl Royals, is a platform for young players to hone their skills in a professional environment, reflecting the Royals' commitment to supporting grassroots cricket development.

Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Royals Sports Group, expressed his excitement about the competition: "We are proud to be supporting the Boland T20, as it gives young cricketers in the region a platform to develop their skills in a competitive setting. While the tournament is still in its early stages, it's an important step toward fostering local talent, and we're excited to be a part of it as cricket continues to grow in Paarl and the surrounding regions."

Results so far:

U19 Girls - Guardians won the U19 Girls competition as they beat Eagles by 19 runs in the Final held at Boland Park on 17th October 2024. Guardians' Taylum Moses was the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 3/9 in 2 overs, after Tinita Van Zyl had helped them post 126/3 in their 20 overs with an unbeaten 24-ball-40.

U19 Boys - In the U19 Boys final held on 18th October at Boland Park, it was the Wild Cats who produced a comprehensive win over the Dragons, beating them by 80 runs. Batting first, Wild Cats posted 120/6 on the board powered by cameos from David Botes (36 off 43), Charl Batt (25 off 32) and Joshua Pretorius (25 off 18). In reply, the Dragons were bowled out for a meagre 40 runs inside 12 overs as Sibulele Makeleni picked up 6 wickets for just 9 runs from his quota of 4 overs.

U17 Boys - U17 Boys competition has seen some stellar performances from the Wild Cats who occupy the top spot in the points table with 12 points from their four games. The Dragons, Eagles and Guardians are all tied on 4 points, and will be looking to secure their position in the final once the next round of fixtures take place on 27th October at Boland Park, and on 3rd November at Paarl CC 2. The final of the U17 Boys competition will take place on 10th November at Daljosaphat B.

U15 Boys - The battle in the U15 Boys competition has intensified after three rounds of fixtures with three teams tied on 12 points - Dragons, Wild Cats, Guardians; while Eagles are yet to open their account. The next round of fixtures will take place on 27th October at Paarl CC 2, which will determine which teams make the final that is to be played on 3rd November at Daljosaphat A.

U13 Boys - Wild Cats have impressed in the U13 Boys competition as well, having accumulated 16 points from their four matches, with Eagles and Dragons tied on 8 points each. Guardians see themselves bottom of the table with 4 points but will have the chance to redeem themselves when the next round of fixtures take place this Sunday, 27th October at Hermanus Cricket Club. The U13 competition will then conclude on 10th November at Daljosaphat A.

U12 Boys - Exciting competition between the Wild Cats (16 points) and Guardians (12 points) has meant the two teams have taken a healthy lead in the U12 Boys competition. The next round of fixtures will give an opportunity to the Dragons and Eagles (both tied on 4 points) to make up ground. The final of U12 Boys will take place on 3rd November at Daljosaphat A.

U11 Boys - The junior most category, U11 Boys competition, is also underway which sees the Wild Cats lead the way with 16 points from four matches, followed by Dragons and Eagles tied on 8 points each. Guardians are bottom with four points from 6 games. The next round of fixtures will be held on 27th October at Hermanus Primary School, with the finals taking place on 3rd November at Daljosaphat A.

Fans can look forward to more thrilling cricketing action as the tournament progresses with entry to all the matches being free of charge for spectators.

Schedule for the upcoming matches in the Boland T20 competition:

U17 Boys

27th October 2024 - Boland Park

3rd November 2024 - Paarl CC 2

Final: 10th November 2024 - Daljosaphat B

U15 Boys

27th October 2024 - Paarl CC 2

Final: 3rd November 2024 - Daljosaphat A

U13 Boys

27th October 2024 - Hermanus Cricket Club

Final: 10th November 2024 - Daljosaphat A

U12 Boys

27th October 2024 - Hermanus Cricket Club

Final: 3rd November 2024 - Daljosaphat A

U11 Boys

27th October 2024 - Hermanus Primary School

Final: 3rd November 2024 - Daljosaphat A.

