Pace sensation Mayank Yadav makes memorable international debut

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 7 : India's newest pace sensation Mayank Yadav had a memorable debut in the Blue colours of Team India during the first T20I against Bangladesh at Gwalior on Sunday, consistently delivering speeds expected of him.

Mayank first made waves during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), taking seven wickets in four games in an injury-affected season with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). During these matches, Mayank hit the 140-150 kmph speed consistently, getting big wickets of the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Glenn Maxwell. The bowler managed to create excitement around him, leading fans to anticipate his spells and return from injury.

The 22-year-old finally made his much-awaited debut in Indian colours in Gwalior. In four overs, he took one wicket for 21 runs at an economy rate of 5.20. Mayank did set the speed guns on fire with some of his deliveries and it would be only right to look at his bowling speeds throughout the game.

In his full four-over spell, Mayank did not hit 150 kph mark, but hit the 140 kmph mark consistently in 17 out of the 24 balls he bowled. His average pace of 138.7 kph was due to some slower balls, as per Wisden.

1st over: As per Wisden, his first over, a maiden saw him hit the fastest mark of 147.6kph and slowest speed of 138kph. His average speed was 142.5 kmph during the first over. He started with a 141.9 kph ball to Towhid Hridoy, before increasing it to 145.1 kph on the next ball. He completed the rest of his over with some variety in pace: 138 kph, 147.3 kph, 135.2 kph, and 147.6 kph. He became only third Indian bowler to start his T20I career with a maiden.

2nd over: In the second over, his fastest delivery was 149.9 kph, with his slowest delivery being 113.3 kph and average speed being 140.1 kph. He started the over with a 148.8 kph rocket. On the next ball coming at 146.1 kph, veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah lost his wicket to Mayank, holing out to Washington Sundar at deep point. He bowled his fastest ball to Jaker Ali at 149.9 kph and dropped his pace to 113.3 kph while bowling to captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. He finished the over with speeds of 142.7kph and 140kph, conceding three runs.

3rd over: The third over saw him give away 15 runs. During this over, his fastest speed was 147.7 kph and slowest speed was 140.7 kph. His average speed was 145 kph. This was the 13th over of the game. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushed the first ball (140.7 kph) and cut the second (143.6 kph) hard to the fence. He took a single on the next ball of 148.4 kph. Mayank kept his pace on with deliveries of 147.7kph and 146.7kph. Rishad Hossain hit one for four and the other for six. Mayank's final ball was of 142.8 kph, which Rishad missed.

4th over: The final over saw Mayank making a fine comeback after an expensive over and giving awa just three runs. His fastest speed was 146.5 kph, with his slowest being 106.2 kph. His average pace was of 127 kph. Bangladesh was nine wickets down when Mayank bowled his final over in search of one more wicket. He played the quicker-slower card by delivering a 145.6 kph delivery later followed by 106.2kph ball. Mayank continued this trap for the remainder of the over with speeds of 145.1, 111.5, 145.8, 107.8, but failed to get a wicket.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (27 runs from 25 balls, 1 four and 1 six) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (35* runs from 32 balls, 3 fours) were the top scorers for the visitors, injecting a small bit of life in an otherwise struggling innings. Bangladesh was bundled out for 127 runs in 19.5 overs.

Arshdeep Singh (3/14) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Varun Chakravarthy bagged three wickets for 31 runs on his return to the side after 2021. Pace sensation Mayank Yadav, Washington Sundar and Hardik got a scalp each.

During the chase of 128 runs, Abhishek Sharma (16 in seven balls) was run out due to a miscommunication. However, Sanju Samson (29 in 19 balls with six fours) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (29 in 14 balls, with two fours and three sixes) stitched a 40-wicket stand for the second wicket. Then, it was Hardik who sealed the win for India, putting up a 52-run stand for the fourth wicket with debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy (16* in 15 balls, with a six).

Bangladesh failed to rise with the ball in the second inning and could only pick up two wickets. Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy were the only wicket-takers for the visitors.

Arshdeep was named the 'Player of the Match' for his fine spell which also included key wicket of Litton Das. India is up 1-0 in the three-match series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor