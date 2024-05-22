Pacer Hasan Ali released from Pakistan's T20I squad against England

London [UK], May 22 : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that they have released fast bowler Hasan Ali from the T20I squad against England.

PCB said that the team management has decided to let Hasan Ali continue his commitments in county cricket for Warwickshire.

Hasan was selected as an injury cover for star pacer Haris Rauf.

In his last outing for Pakistan in T20I, Hasan registered figures of 0/42, which came against Ireland on May 14.

The right-arm medium fast bowler has 60 wickets in 50 T20I innings for Pakistan with an economy of 8.45.

The T20I series will begin on Wednesday at Headingley Carnegie and will conclude on May 30 at The Oval, London. For the series, England recalled their players back from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Meanwhile, the England squad will be boosted by the return of star pacer as white-ball captain Jos Buttler confirmed that star pacer Jofra Archer is fit and will make his eagerly awaited return to international cricket when the Three Lions take on Pakistan in the opening T20I on Wednesday.

His last appearance for England dates back to May 2023. Since then, he has been on the road to recovery from an elbow injury that forced him out for nearly 12 months.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

