Pacer Shabnam Shakil added to Team India's squad for multi-format series against South Africa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that right-arm pacer Shabnam Shakil has been added to the Team India squad for the ongoing multi-format series against South Africa.

"The Women's Selection Committee on Thursday announced the addition of right-arm pacer Shabnam Shakil to India's squad for all three formats for the ongoing multi-format IDFC First Bank series against South Africa," BCCI said in a statement.

The one-off Test will be played from June 28 to July 1. Finally, the three T20Is will be played on July 5, 7 and 9 respectively.

The one-off Test will mark India's third Test match in the past seven months. Last December, India played one Test each against England and Australia. India emerged victorious against both teams with good performances.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side has already played the first two matches of the ODI series and clinched a win in both games. In their second ODI match, the Women in Blue sealed a stunning four-run win over the Proteas after Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur played a blistering knock.

The third ODI match of the series will be played on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

India's updated ODI squad for the three-match ODI series: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia, Shabnam Shakil.

India's updated Test squad for one-off Test: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Priya Punia, Shabnam Shakil.

India's updated squad for the three-match T20I series: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetry (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sajana Sajeevan, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Shabnam Shakil.

Standby: Saika Ishaque.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor