PAK-A vs OMA LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan-A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 1 in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Oman won the toss and chose to field in the opening match of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 against Pakistan A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Friday, November 14, 2025. Pakistan ‘A’ and Oman are in Group B alongside ‘A’ and UAE. The live telecast of the match is available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Sony LIV app and website.

Hammad Mirza chooses to bowl first in the very first #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStars2025 clash!



Do they have enough to trouble this stacked Pakistan ‘A’ outfit? 🤔



#ACCpic.twitter.com/1BiG2VTeTR — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 14, 2025

Pakistan A vs Oman Playing Live Streaming Info

Match: Pakistan A vs Oman, ACC Mens Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Date: Friday, November 14

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Toss: 11:30 AM IST

Match Start: 12:00 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website

Pakistan A vs Oman Playing XIs

Pakistan A (Playing XI): Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori(w), Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal

Oman (Playing XI): Hammad Mirza(w/c), Sufyan Yousaf, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Aryan Bisht, Narayan Saishiv, Zikria Islam, Muzahir Raza, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Jay Odedra