PAK-A vs OMA LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan-A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 1 in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Oman won the toss and ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 14, 2025 12:05 IST2025-11-14T11:58:11+5:302025-11-14T12:05:14+5:30

PAK-A vs OMA LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan-A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 1 in India | PAK-A vs OMA LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan-A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 1 in India

PAK-A vs OMA LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan-A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 1 in India

Next

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Oman won the toss and chose to field in the opening match of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 against Pakistan A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Friday, November 14, 2025. Pakistan ‘A’ and Oman are in Group B alongside ‘A’ and UAE. The live telecast of the match is available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan A vs Oman Playing Live Streaming Info 

  • Match: Pakistan A vs Oman, ACC Mens Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

  • Date: Friday, November 14

  • Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

  • Toss: 11:30 AM IST

  • Match Start: 12:00 PM IST

  • Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

  • Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website

Pakistan A vs Oman Playing XIs

Pakistan A (Playing XI): Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori(w), Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal

Oman (Playing XI): Hammad Mirza(w/c), Sufyan Yousaf, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Aryan Bisht, Narayan Saishiv, Zikria Islam, Muzahir Raza, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Jay Odedra

Open in app
Tags :Live StreamingRising Stars Asia Cup 2025Pakistan Cricket TeamOman cricketCricket NewsIrfan KhanAsia Cup 2025