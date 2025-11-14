PAK-A vs OMA LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan-A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 1 in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Oman won the toss and chose to field in the opening match of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 against Pakistan A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Friday, November 14, 2025. Pakistan ‘A’ and Oman are in Group B alongside ‘A’ and UAE. The live telecast of the match is available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Sony LIV app and website.
Pakistan A vs Oman Playing Live Streaming Info
Match: Pakistan A vs Oman, ACC Mens Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
Date: Friday, November 14
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Toss: 11:30 AM IST
Match Start: 12:00 PM IST
Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website
Pakistan A vs Oman Playing XIs
Pakistan A (Playing XI): Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori(w), Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal
Oman (Playing XI): Hammad Mirza(w/c), Sufyan Yousaf, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Aryan Bisht, Narayan Saishiv, Zikria Islam, Muzahir Raza, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Jay Odedra