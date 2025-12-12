PAK vs MLY LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Malaysia ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 Match

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Malaysia National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Malaysia U19 won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan U19 in the second Group A match of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Friday, December 12, 2025. Pakistan and Malaysia are in Group A alongside India and UAE. Group B features Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Nepal. Fans can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The live steaming is available on Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan U19 vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cup ODI 2025 Live Streaming Info

Match Date: Friday, December 12

Match Time: 10.30 am IST

Venue: The Sevens Stadium, Dubai

Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sonyliv

Pakistan U19 vs Malaysia U19 2nd Match Playing XIs

Malaysia U19 (Playing XI): Deeaz Patro(c), Muhammad Aalif, Hamzah Panggi, Mohammad Hairil(w), Che Zaman, Muhammad Nurhanif, N Sathnakumaran, Muhd Afinid, Muhammad Akram, Mohammad Hariz Afnan, Jaashwin Krishnamurthi

Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Farhan Yousaf(c), Ahmed Hussain, Hamza Zahoor(w), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza