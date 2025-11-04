PAK vs SA 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Match in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first in the opening ODI of the South Africa tour of Pakistan at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The ODI contests follow the recently concluded T20I series, which Pakistan won 2-1. The two teams enter the series with different recent records. South Africa has won its last two ODI series against Australia and England, while Pakistan is looking to bounce back after back-to-back losses to New Zealand and the West Indies. The match will not be broadcast live on any television channel in India. However, fans can watch the live stream on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

Media duties. 📸



Our stand-in ODI skipper, Matthew Breetzke, takes center stage with the trophy ahead of the first match of the series. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HoIR9Q8h81 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 4, 2025

PAK vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming Info

· Date: Tuesday, November 4

· Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

· Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

· Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

· Live Telecast in India: Not available on any TV channel

· Live Streaming in India: Available on the Sports TV YouTube channel

Weather Report and Pitch Report of Faisalabad

The weather is expected to remain clear in Faisalabad for the first ODI. There is no forecast of rain. Temperatures are likely to hover between 13°C and 27°C during the match.

The pitch at Iqbal Stadium remains an unknown factor due to the long break from international cricket. However, past records offer some indication. The average first-innings score in ODIs at this venue is 228. Teams chasing have averaged 195.

Results have been balanced here. Eight matches have been won by sides batting first, while eight have been won by teams chasing. The highest first-innings total recorded at the ground is 314. The highest successful chase is 245.

Teams may look to post a score of around 270 to 280 to remain competitive. Dew could have a role late in the match, which may aid the chasing side and make defending lower totals difficult.

PAK vs SA 1st ODI Playing XIs

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke(c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams