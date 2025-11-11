PAK vs SL 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Match in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first against Pakistan in the opening ODI of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The home side enters the series on a high after defeating South Africa 2-1 in its recent ODI series. The visitors, on the other hand, won home series against Australia and Bangladesh and beat Zimbabwe in their last away ODI series. The live telecast of the match is not available in India. However, fans can watch the live stream on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

PAK vs SL 1st ODI Live Streaming Info

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Match Start Time: 3 PM IST

Toss Time: 2:30 PM IST

Live Telecast in India: Not available on any TV channel

Live Streaming in India: Sports TV YouTube channel

PAK vs SL 1st ODI Playing 11s

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah