PAK vs SL 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Match in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, November 14, 2025. Pakistan won the series opener and will look to continue their winning run at home. A victory in the second game will give them an unassailable lead in the series. Sri Lanka, however, will look to bounce back and keep their series hopes alive. The live telecast of the match is not available in India. However, fans can watch the live stream on the Sports TV YouTube channel.
PAK vs SL 1st ODI Live Streaming Info
Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI
Date: Friday, November 14, 2025
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Match Start Time: 3 PM IST
Toss Time: 2:30 PM IST
Live Telecast in India: Not available on any TV channel
Live Streaming in India: Sports TV YouTube channel
Weather and Pitch Report of Rawalpindi
Weather Report
The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain. The maximum temperature will reach 24°C while the minimum will drop to 8°C.
Pitch Report
The pitch is likely to favour the batsmen, similar to the first match. Fast bowlers are also expected to get some assistance. Dew may play a role in the second innings, making conditions slightly easier for the batting side.
PAK vs SL 2nd ODI Playing XIs
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pramod Madushan, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando