PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 3: Pakistan Bowlers Restrict Sri Lanka to 133/8 in Must-Win Clash

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Full Scorecard: Pakistan’s bowlers produced a brilliant performance to restrict Sri Lanka to 133 for eight in a must-win Super 4 match of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Shaheen Shah Afridi led the attack with three wickets for 28 runs. Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat took two wickets each while Abrar Ahmed bowled four economical overs for one wicket and eight runs.

Sent into bat, Sri Lanka lost early wickets. Kusal Mendis was dismissed off the second ball of the match. Pathum Nissanka fell in the third over as the team slipped to 18 for two. Kusal Perera tried to rebuild but was caught by Faheem Ashraf off Rauf. The team reached 53 for three at the end of the Power-play.

Hussain Talat then removed captain Charith Asalanka for 20 and Dasun Shanaka in consecutive deliveries in the eighth over. Sri Lanka fell to 58 for five and looked set to struggle below 100. Wanindu Hasaranga added 15 runs before being bowled by Abrar Ahmed.

Kamindu Mendis fought a lone rearguard, scoring 50 from 44 balls. He shared a 43-run partnership with Chamika Karunaratne to take the total past 100. Afridi dismissed Mendis in the 19th over as Sri Lanka reached a modest 133 for eight.

