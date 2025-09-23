PAK vs SL LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 3 in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Pakistan is in a must-win situation after losing its first Super Four match against India. The team led by Salman Ali Agha will need a win against Sri Lanka to stay in contention for a place in the final. Sri Lanka also lost its opening Super Four match against Bangladesh and will look to bounce back with a victory. The live telecast of the match in India will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Channels airing the match include Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu, and Sony Sports Ten 5. Fans can also watch the game online on the Sony Liv app and website. A subscription plan is required to access the live streaming.

𝐍𝐨 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫… 🏏 🍿



Watch Pakistan take on Sri Lanka, TONIGHT 7 PM onwards, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork#DPWorldAsiaCup2025#PAKvSLpic.twitter.com/tNsVy7tY14 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 23, 2025

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 3 Live Streaming Info

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2025

Match Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Toss Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV app and website

Live Telecast on TV in India: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu, Sony Sports Ten 5

Super Fours | Match 3 ⚔️



Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in match that could potentially decide their fate in the tournament.



With both sides having dropped thier first Super Fours clash, who will make amends?#PAKvSL#DPWorldAsiaCup2025#ACCpic.twitter.com/jXEZacTZ0Q — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 23, 2025

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 3 Weather and Pitch Report 0f Sheikh Zayed Stadium - Abu Dhabi

The weather is expected to be clear. No rain is forecast during the match. The maximum temperature is predicted to reach 38°C, and the minimum will be around 31°C.

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is expected to be balanced. It should offer support to both batters and bowlers. The surface is not likely to favour one skill over another, which could make the contest closely fought. Dew might come into play in the second innings. Teams that bat first should aim to score at least 180-190 runs. Teams bowling first should try to restrict the opposition to 160-170 runs to improve their chances of winning.

Fast bowlers can make the most of any assistance on the pitch by hitting the right areas and looking for swing when the ball is new. Spinners will play a key role in the middle overs of both innings. Slow bowlers will hope for early wickets and minimal impact from dew.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 3 Playing XIs