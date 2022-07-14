Pak vs SL: Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan Test series announced

Sri Lanka have named an 18-man squad to take on Pakistan in a two-Test series that will be played from July 16 in Galle. From the squad that was named to take on Australia, Sri Lanka have left out Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshitha Manasinghe and Chamika Karunaratne.

Debutant Prabath Jayasuriya was the star of the show in the second Test in Galle against Australia after returning 12 wickets. He is more than likely to retain his position in the XI, while uncapped Dunith Wellalage has been retained in the squad despite not having gotten a game against Australia.Pakistan, who will play two Tests, played a warm-up match with the Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Colts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (Wk), Dinesh Chandimal (Wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay

