PAK vs ZIM LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025 Match 1 in India

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl in the first match of the T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 18,2025. Pakistan enter the series after a 3-0 ODI sweep over Sri Lanka and a 2-1 T20I series win against South Africa. Zimbabwe replaced Afghanistan after the latter withdrew following the death of three cricketers in Paktika province near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border amid ongoing military tensions. The live telecast of the match is not available in India. However, fans can watch the live stream on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

PAK vs ZIM Tri-Series 2025 – Match 1 Live Streaming Info

Match: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Tri-Series T20I

Date: Tuesday, November 18

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Start Time: 6:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 6:00 PM IST

Live Telecast in India: Not available on any TV channel

Live Streaming in India: Available on Sports TV YouTube channel

Weather Report

The weather in Rawalpindi is expected to be clear with no chances of rain. The maximum temperature will reach 24 degrees Celsius while the minimum is predicted at 9 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rawalpindi is likely to be batting-friendly for the opening game of the series. Pacers may find some assistance if they bowl in the right areas. Spinners are not expected to get as much help as seen during the recent ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Dew is expected to influence the second innings, making it challenging for the team bowling first to defend a target.

PAK vs ZIM Tri-Series 2025 – Match 1 Playing 11s

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Sikandar Raza(c), Brendan Taylor(w), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Graeme Cremer, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava