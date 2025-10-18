PAK-W vs NZ-W: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against Pakistan in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025; Check Playing XIs

Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team vs New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team Match: New Zealand’s women’s team won the toss and chose to bowl against Pakistan in the 19th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are seeking a crucial win. Pakistan was denied a victory against England in its last match due to rain. New Zealand’s previous game against Sri Lanka was also washed out. Pakistan sits at the bottom of the points table with one point. New Zealand is fifth with three points.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said her team is focused on the match and the conditions. "We're going to bowl first today. I think we saw that they pitched it a little bit in the England vs Pakistan game. So we're going to have a first crack at that, and especially with the weather that's been around in Colombo probably the last week or so, I think knowing what to chase is sometimes of benefit. Just got to focus on this game. I think, you know, that’s been our priority, focusing on this game and making sure that we do the basics really well and focus on the processes. I know it’s very cliche, but we know if we start focusing too far ahead, then we can sort of get ahead of ourselves. So looking forward to a really good challenge here against Pakistan. We have got full belief in our two openers. I think especially when you’ve got Suzie there, who’s got a wealth of experience, and Georgia Plummer as well, who’s still learning her craft, but she’s such an exciting talent. So for us, we’re absolutely backing them 100 percent and looking forward to seeing what they can do today with the bat," Devine said after winning the toss.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana said her team has confidence in their bowling and fielding. "I think anything above 250 is a good target, so hopefully we get that. We have good belief in our side, and the way the guys performed, in our bowling and fielding, I think we still have that belief. Hopefully, they will execute a better plan today and bounce back. Playing with the same team," she said.

Playing XI

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson