Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed hopeful of series turnaround after Ireland pulled off upset in 1st T20I

Dublin [Ireland], May 11 : Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed is hopeful that the Men in Green can turnaround the deficit to clinch the T20I series against Ireland.

Pakistan were rattled after Azam Khan and Shadab Khan walked back to the dressing room with ducks. Iftikhar played an influential cameo of 37* off 15 deliveries.

Three boundaries and three towering sixes propelled Pakistan to a competitive total of 182/6. Despite his efforts, Pakistan fell short in defending the total as Ireland clinched their maiden T20I win over the Asian Giants with a five-wicket triumph.

"When I came runs were needed and I played my natural game. The way our team is we didn't perform to that level. We lacked in fielding, we dropped a catch and gave away a couple of boundaries as well. This is part of the game and we are hopeful that we will make a comeback in the series with two games remaining," Iftikhar said in a video posted by Pakistan Cricket on X.

"With the quality our team has, we can make a comeback against Ireland. We will try to win our next series against England and take confidence into the upcoming T20 World Cup," he concluded.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in June, Pakistan have been trying to find the right combination by tweaking their squad.

After struggling against New Zealand in the T20I series last month, Saim Ayub showed signs of improvement with a quick-paced knock of 45(29).

The middle order once again failed to make an impact and provide stability to Pakistan's innings with Fakhar Zaman (20) Azam Khan (0) and Shadab Khan (0) combined to add just 20 runs on the scoreboard.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam looked effortless with the bat in his 57-run knock which was laced with a whopping eight fours and a sole towering six.

With the ball, left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi was economical in his four-over spell of 1-26. Apart from Imad Wasim, the remaining three bowlers Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi and Shadab Khan conceded runs more than nine per over.

With the host ahead in the series with a 1-0 lead, Pakistan will look to keep the series alive as they face Ireland in the second T20I on Sunday at the Clontarf Cricket Club.

