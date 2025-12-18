Pakistan announce 15-member squad for ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2026

Lahore (Pakistan), December 18 : Pakistan announced that 19-year-old middle-order batter Farhan Yousaf will continue to captain the Under-19 team after confirming a 15-member squad for the upcoming tri-series in Zimbabwe and the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held across Zimbabwe and Namibia from 15 January to 6 February, as per the ICC website.

Pakistan Under-19 are currently competing in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai and will take on Bangladesh in the semifinal on 19 December, after finishing second in Group A. The final of the eight-team tournament is scheduled for 21 December. In the U19 Asia Cup tournament so far, Pakistan have played three matches. While they defeated Malaysia and United Arab Emirates comprehensively, Pakistan faced a 90-run defeat at the hands of India U19 side.

The squad has just one change from the Asia Cup lineup, with right-arm fast bowler Umar Zaib replacing left-arm spinner Mohammad Huzaifa for both the tri-series and the Under-19 World Cup.

Right-arm pacer Ali Raza, who shone at the 2024 edition of the tournament, has been named in the squad for the upcoming tournament too. Just 15 at the time, Raza's 4 for 34 against Australia in the semi-final almost carried Pakistan to a famous win. The pacer had picked up nine wickets in just three games at the tournament.

The tri-series, involving Afghanistan, Pakistan and hosts Zimbabwe, will be played from 25 December to 6 January and will act as key preparation for the 50-over U19 World Cup.

Pakistan U19 squad for the Under-19 World Cup 2026:

Farhan Yousaf (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas, Umar Zaib | Non-travelling reserves: Abdul Qadir, Farhanullah, Hassan Khan, Ibtisam Azhar, Mohammad Huzaifa.

