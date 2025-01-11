Pakistan announce 15-member Test squad for upcoming West Indies series

Multan (Pakistan), January 11 : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the 15-member Test squad for the upcoming West Indies series, which is scheduled to be played in Multan from January 17-21 and January 25-29.

According to a release from PCB, the squad featured seven changes from the 15-member Test team that toured South Africa. Skipper Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, and Salman Ali Agha, were the only players who were retained for the upcoming series.

To strengthen the spin department, off-spinner Sajid Khan and mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed have been recalled to partner with left-arm spinner Noman Ali. Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Huraira have also been brought back, replacing the injured Saim Ayub and the out-of-form Abdullah Shafique.

As part of workload management, the pace quartet of Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza, and Naseem Shah has been rested. In their place, the selectors have retained Khurram Shahzad, recalled Mohammad Ali and included uncapped Kashif Ali.

In the absence of wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah, who sustained a split in his right-hand webbing during the Cape Town Test, former Pakistan U19 and Shaheens' captain Rohail Nazir has been added to the squad.

Earlier in the two-match Test against the Proteas, Pakistan showcased a quality performance. However, they were unlucky to clinch a win in the series. Shan Masood's side conceded a 2-0 defeat to South Africa in the Test series.

Currently, Pakistan is holding the eighth place in the World Test Championship 2023-25 standings with 35 points. They also have a points percentage of 24.31.

Pakistan squad for the West Indies Tests: Shan Masood (C), Saud Shakeel (VC), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (WK), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha.

