Pakistan announce Playing XI for third T20I against Zimbabwe, Saim Ayub, Haris Rauf miss out

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], December 4 : Saim Ayub has been dropped from the Pakistan's Playing XI for the final T20I match of the series against Zimbabwe, and Sahibzada Farhan has been named as his replacement.

Pakistan named its playing XI on the eve of the third T20I of the series with a couple of changes. Along with other changes, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed and Irfan Khan Niazi have also been rested for the final T20I of the series.

Qasim Akram, Arafat Minhas and Mohammad Hasnain have been included as their replacements for the third T20I against Zimbabwe.

Qasim, 22, has represented Pakistan in three T20Is and has yet to make a major impact in the international circuit. Arafat, a 19-year-old left-arm spinner, also has three T20I appearances to his name, with four scalps to his name.

Mohammad Hasnain holds a fair amount of experience, with 27 T20I appearances under his belt and 25 wickets in his kitty.

Salman Ali Agha will continue to lead Pakistan in the absence of Mohammad Rizwan. Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem have retained their spots in the playing XI.

Pakistan took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after sealing a thumping 10-wicket win in the second T20I on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe succumbed to a meagre total of 57, their lowest T20I total. Young ball tweaker Muqeem was the architect behind Zimbabwe's downfall, which left the hosts "hurting."

Muqeem's success was attributed to his exceptional pace variation, along with his effective use of top spin and googly, which left Zimbabwe's batting line-up in crumbles. In his remarkable 2.4-over spell, Muqeem claimed a five-wicket haul, giving away just three runs.

Pakistan's tour of Zimbabwe will conclude on Thursday, and after that, they will shift their focus to the South Africa tour, which will begin on December 10.

Pakistan Playing XI for the third T20I against Zimbabwe: Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Sufiyan Muqeem.

