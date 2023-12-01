Pakistan announce Saad Baig as captain of 15-member squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023

Lahore, Dec 1 Saad Baig will continue to lead Pakistan U19 in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 set to take place in Dubai, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday. The junior selection committee, headed by Sohail Tanvir, has finalised the 15-member squad for the eight-team tournament scheduled from December 8-17.

Baig, who captained the Pakistan U19 team in the home series against Sri Lanka and the tour to Bangladesh earlier this year, will continue to lead the side in the tournament seen as a major preparation for the Asian teams who will be participating in the 2024 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

Pakistan U19 team are placed in Group A alongside Afghanistan, defending champions India and Nepal. They will play their first match of the tournament against Nepal on December 8, followed by games against India and Afghanistan on December 10 and 12 respectively.

Before the selection of the squad, the Pakistan U19 probables had assembled for a training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre, Karachi since November 24. The 15-member squad will now depart to Dubai on December 6.

The semifinals will happen on December 15 at the ICC Academy Oval 1 and Dubai International Stadium respectively, with the final to happen on December 17 at the latter venue.

Pakistan U19 squad: Saad Baig (c, wk) Ahmad Hussain, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas (vice-captain), Azan Awais, Khubaib Khalil, Najab Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah

Non-Travelling Reserves – Ahmad Hassan, Aimal Khan, Obaid Shahid and Mohammad Zulkifal

Support staff: Shoaib Muhammad (Team Manager), Muhammad Yousaf (Head Coach), Rehan Riaz (Bowling Coach), Mansoor Amjad (Fielding Coach), Muhammad Masroor (Assistant Batting Coach), Umer Rashid Dar (Assistant Coach) Hafiz Naeem Ul Rasul (Team Physio), Usman Hashmi (Team Analyst), Imran Ullah (Trainer), Muhammad Arslan (Media and Digital Manager)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor