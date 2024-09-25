Pakistan announce squad for first Test against England, include 37-year-old spinner

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 25 : Pakistan have named their 15-member squad for the first Test against England set to be played in Multan from October 7, including the 37-year-old spinner Noman Ali in place of an injured pacer, Khurram Shahzad.

Pakistan have included the left-arm spinner Noman for the first Test of the three-match series starting from October 7 in Multan. He has played 15 Test matches for Pakistan, taking 47 wickets at an average of 33.53. In his last Test match for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Ali had taken a career-best haul of 7 for 70, as per the ICC.

Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Ali, who were part of the squad for the Bangladesh Tests at home, which Pakistan lost by 2-0, have been ignored for the first Test, although they remain part of the plans for the future.

"With a busy domestic and international cricket schedule, it makes sense to give our players some much-needed rest ahead of the Test series against England," head coach Jason Gillespie said as quoted by ICC.

"We are very much looking forward to the series against England here in Pakistan and cannot wait for it to begin. We are excited about playing in front of our wonderful supporters," he added.

All-rounder Aamer Jamal, who missed the Bangladesh Tests due to injury, is deemed fit to play the first Test. Jamal was initially ruled out of the Test series against Bangladesh, but was named in the squad for the second Test although he was not included in the final playing XI.

Pakistan are eighth in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings after their series loss to Bangladesh at home.

The Shan Masood-led side are under pressure heading into the first Test against England, with their last win in a home Test dating back to February 2021. Pakistan have not won a home Test match in their last 10 attempts, which includes a 3-0 series loss to England in 2022.

Pakistan squad for 1st Test: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

