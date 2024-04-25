Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins toss, opts to bowl against New Zealand in 4th T20I

Lahore [Pakistan], April 25 : Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the fourth match of the five T20Is series here at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

After losing the second T20I by 7 wickets, New Zealand registered a remarkable turnaround as they thumped Pakistan by a similar margin of 7 wickets. A spectacular knock by Mark Chapman helped his team register the win. With two more T20Is remaining in this 5-match series, things are interestingly poised at 1-1.

Babar Azam said, "We are going to bowl first because of the dew factor in Lahore. 170-180 is a par score here. We need to take early wickets and restrict them to 150-160. A few changes in the team. Fakhar is in. Amir also comes in and Afridi misses."

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell said, "We would have bowled first as well. It's a new venue, need to adapt quickly. We got three changes in our team. Josh Clarkson is in, Seifert is out."

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Tom Blundell(w), Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell(c), Josh Clarkson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears and William ORourke.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Zaman Khan.

