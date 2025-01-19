Pakistan creates history with spin-dominated victory over West Indies in Multan Test

Multan [Pakistan], January 19 : Pakistan secured a commanding 127-run victory over the West Indies in the first Test in Multan, achieving a world record by taking all 20 wickets with spin bowlers, as per Wisden.

On the third day, Pakistan set a target of 251 runs, relying heavily on their spin attack to dismantle the visitors. Off-spinner Sajid Khan played a pivotal role, claiming five wickets in the second innings, which included the top five batters. This added to his four-wicket haul from the first innings, making him the standout performer.

Noman Ali contributed by trapping Justin Greaves lbw after his impressive five-wicket performance in the first innings. Abrar Ahmed then decimated the West Indies' lower order, picking up four wickets in quick succession to seal Pakistan's victory. Ahmed finished the match with five wickets to his name.

This remarkable performance continues Pakistan's recent success with spin-friendly pitches at home. In their previous home series against England, Pakistan rebounded from a heavy loss in the first Testdominated by a triple century from Harry Brook on a flat pitchby opting for spin-friendly conditions in the remaining two matches. Their spinners claimed all 40 wickets in those games, securing a 2-1 series victory.

The latest Test marks the third consecutive home match where Pakistan's spinners have taken all 20 wickets, a feat unmatched in cricket history. This also makes it the fifth instance overall, with the first two occurring in the 20th century. The previous record of four such instances was held by India.

Pakistan's current spin dominance has been spearheaded by Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, who have taken 26 and 28 wickets respectively over the last three home Tests. Abrar Ahmed and Zahid Mehmood have also contributed, with Ahmed claiming five wickets and Mehmood one.

Historically, Pakistan achieved similar feats in Tests against the West Indies in Faisalabad in 1980, when spinners Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Nazir, and Abdul Qadir claimed all 20 wickets, and against England in 1987, where Abdul Qadir took 13 wickets, Tauseef Ahmed four, and Iqbal Qasim three in a single match.

Globally, this achievement has been replicated three times each by Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and once by England. India remains the only team to have accomplished this feat in an away Test, against New Zealand in Auckland in 1976.

Pakistan's recent performance underscores their mastery of spin and their ability to adapt strategies for home conditions, solidifying their position as one of the most formidable teams in the world on spin-friendly pitches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor