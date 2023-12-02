Pakistan cricketer Junaid Khan picks Rohit Sharma as greatest Indian batter

Karachi [Pakistan], December 2 : Pakistani cricketer Junaid Khan said that India skipper Rohit Sharma is the greatest 'Men in Blue' batter.

While speaking on the Nadir Ali Podcast, Junaid was asked who is a better batter between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, to which the 'Men in Green' pacer named the 36-year-old India skipper since he has all kinds of shots in his collection.

He also added that the cricket legend Tendulkar could have scored 100 centuries in today's time.

"I am going to say Rohit Sharma (when asked who's the better batter between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli). He has all kinds of shots in his arsenal. Virat is a great player. But the way Sachin batted in a different era, he would have scored more than 100 centuries in today's time. Everybody calls Rohit 'The Hitman' because of his incredible 264. He has also scored multiple double-hundreds (in ODIs). This is rare, because he has done it more than once. He has also hit the most number of sixes," Junaid said on Nadir Ali Podcast.

In the ODI World Cup 2023, Kohli scored 765 runs and was the top run scorer in the prestigious tournament.

Meanwhile, the India skipper confirmed the second place in the list just after Kohli. Rohit scored 597 runs after taking part in 11 matches in the ODI World Cup 2023 with a strike rate of 125.94.

'The Hitman' made his 50-over debut in 2007, following that he has played 262 matches in which he scored 10709 runs with an average of 49.12. He slammed 31 centuries and 55 fifties.

On the other hand, Kohli played his first ODI match in 2008 following that he played 292 matches and scored 13848 runs. The former India skipper smashed 50 centuries and 72 fifties in his ODI career.

