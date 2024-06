India lifted their second T20 World Cup - their first in 17 years - on Saturday by beating South Africa in a thriller at Barbados marking widespread reactions on social media. The victory was celebrated widely, including Pakistan former Pakistan cricketers who congratulated Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid on the historic victory. India were dominant throughout the competition, storming into the final unbeaten with wins over the likes of Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh among others.

Great players rise above others in crunch situations. @imVkohli Played a magnificent knock (no doubt) but the two overs from @Jaspritbumrah93 at the end was pure World Cup winner. Congratulations 🙌 Team India and @ImRo45@cricketworldcup#Champions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/K3tFTDQ7Ot — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) June 29, 2024

Congratulations India on a memorable win. @ImRo45 fully deserves it, he has been an exceptional leader. @imVkohli as always a big match player and Bumrah is undoubtedly the best bowler in the world right now. Hard luck @OfficialProteas , a great fight by a team that played… — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 29, 2024