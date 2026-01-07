Pakistan Register 6-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka in T20I Series Opener

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the first T20 International on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss proved effective as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 128 in 19.2 overs. The hosts struggled from the start against a disciplined Pakistan attack.

Janith Liyanage top-scored for Sri Lanka with 40 runs off 31 balls, including two fours and a six. For Pakistan, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed took three wickets each, while Mohammad Wasim and Shadab Khan picked up two apiece.

In reply, Pakistan reached the target in 16.4 overs. Despite a brief fightback from Sri Lanka’s bowlers, the visitors remained in control. Openers Saim Ayub made 24, while Sahibzada Farhan scored 51 to steady the chase. Shadab Khan finished unbeaten on 18 and Usman Khan added seven not out as Pakistan sealed the win with ease.