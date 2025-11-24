Pakistan Shaheens Win Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 After Dramatic Super Over Thriller vs Bangladesh (VIDEO)

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Pakistan Shaheens won the DP World Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 after a dramatic final that ended in a Super Over. Bangladesh matched Pakistan’s total of 125 and pushed the contest into a tie-breaker before Pakistan closed out the win in four balls.

Bangladesh chose to field and made an immediate impact. Pakistan slipped to 2 for 2 after Yasir Khan was run out first ball and Mohammad Faiq fell soon after. Maaz Sadaqat made 23 and Ghazi Ghori added 9 to steady the innings for a short period. Arafat Minhas kept the middle overs moving with 25. The real lift came from Saad Masood, who hit 38 off 26 with three fours and three sixes. Pakistan reached 125 as Ripon Mondol took 3 for 25 and Rakibul Hasan claimed 2 for 16.

Bangladesh’s chase began well at 36 for 1 but collapsed to 48 for 5. Arafat Minhas struck twice for 5 runs. Sufiyan Muqeem took 3 for 11. Ahmed Daniyal took 2 for 11. Habibur Rahman made 26 off 17 but the middle order failed to settle. At 53 for 7 in the 11th over the chase looked over. Rakibul Hasan and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain added a 29-run stand to revive the innings. Ripon Mondol then scored an unbeaten 11 to carry Bangladesh to 125 for 9 and force a Super Over.

Bangladesh batted first in the tie-breaker but managed only one run from the bat. Pakistan also took two wickets. Five wides were the only major runs on the board for Bangladesh. Pakistan needed seven. Saad Masood completed the chase with calm strokes and sealed the trophy in four balls.

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

Pakistan Shaheens: 125 all out in 20 overs and 8/0 in 0.4 overs

(Saad Masood 38; Ripon Mondol 3/25)

Bangladesh A: 125/9 in 20 overs and 6/2 in 0.3 overs

(Habibur Rahman Sohan 26, Rakibul Hasan 24; Sufiyan Muqeem 3/11)

Result: Pakistan Shaheens won in the Super Over