Pakistan should play four pacers against India in T20 World Cup: Aakash Chopra

New Delhi [India], June 7 : After Pakistan's disappointing loss against the US in the super over, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said that the Men in Green should play with four fast bowlers against Rohit Sharma's side in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan's four pacers in the T20 World Cup 2024 are Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf. However, the Men in Green displayed a sluggish performance against US in their opening match of the marquee event.

Speaking to JioCinema, Chopra said that Pakistan can only cause trouble for India if they use four pacers during the match. The former cricketer also predicted that the upcoming high-voltage match will not be a 200-run game.

"I think Pakistan should play all four fast bowlers. If they play, then they can really cause trouble for the Indian batters. But that is the big question - will they play the four pacers? The expected total for this venue seems conservative, around 125-130 or 150-160 towards the higher end, but it doesn't seem like a 200-run game. And these kinds of matches really suit Pakistan," Chopra was quoted in a release.

Recapping the match, Pakistan managed to crawl to 159/7 after Shaheen Afridi came in and pulled off a couple of big hits at the end. While chasing the given target, the USA looked well poised to chase down the total. After Andries Gous and the captain Monank Patel brought up a 68-run partnership.

But Pakistan made inroads of a comeback with the pacers hitting consistent line and length. With five needed on the final ball, Nitish Kumar struck a four to send the game to Super Over.

In the super over, experienced quick Mohammad Amir who shined in the penultimate over was handed the ball to bowl the final six deliveries. But it turned out to be a complete contrast in performance, he missed his line, bowled a couple of wides and gave away 18 runs.

In reply, Pakistan folded on 13/1 and allowed the USA to walk away with a 5-run win.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed.

