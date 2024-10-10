Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed taken to hospital after falling ill during opening Test against England

Multan [Pakistan], October 10 : Pakistan's legspinner Abrar Ahmed is being treated in hospital after being taken ill, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Abrar, who bowled 31 overs on Day 3 of the opening Test against England, complained of body aches and a high fever on the morning of Day 4. He didn't take up the field for the entire Day 4.

According to ESPNcricinfo, a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said he had undergone a number of tests, and a further update would be issued once the results were received.

On Day 3, Abrar was at the receiving end of the bashing that English batters delivered on a scorching day in Multan. He went wicketless and conceded 174 runs at an economy of 5.00, which was the story for the majority of Pakistan bowlers.

Abrar was the sole frontline bowler in Pakistan's attack who went wicketless in the first inning. His performance is in complete contrast to the one that he delivered against England two years ago, where he scythed a whopping 11 wickets.

Abrar has been haunted by injuries since making his professional debut for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League. He made his first appearance for Zalmi as an 18-year-old. Abrat then went out to spend a couple of years on the sidelines due to a persistent injury.

He sustained a nerve injury before Pakistan toured Australia and went on to miss the three Tests.

Coming back to the opening Test in Multan, Joe Root and Harry Brook forged a record-breaking 454-run partnership that allowed England to exude control.

England eventually declared on 823/7 in reply to Pakistan's first-inning total of 556 runs. The batting masterclass helped England assail to a 267-run lead on a batting paradise.

Pakistan's history of succumbing to pressure kicked in as they lost six wickets in the final session to an inspired English bowling attack for a score of 152, still trailing by 115 runs.

