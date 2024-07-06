Pakistan to host England, Bangladesh for Test series in 2024/2025 season

Lahore [Pakistan], July 6 : Pakistan will host Bangladesh, England and West Indies for the Test series in the 2024-2025 season. The season will kick off in August and will go till January 2025.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the dates and schedule for their upcoming home season.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will start their home season by hosting Bangladesh for two-Test series, where a Test will be played in Rawalpindi and the other one in Karachi, from August 21 to September 3.

After the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, England will arrive in Pakistan to play three Test matches in Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi from October 7 till 28.

Following Pakistan's Test series against Bangladesh and England, they will travel to Australia and Zimbabwe for limited-overs matches. The Aussies will take on Pakistan in the three ODI and three T20Is series from November 4 till 18.

From November 24 till December 5, Pakistan will lock horns against Zimbabwe for three ODIs and three T20Is.

Pakistan's tour of South Africa will kick off with a 20-over series from December 10 and will continue with two Test matches from December 26 to January 7 in Centurion and Cape Town.

Pakistan will host West Indies for two Test matches. The first long-format game will be played in Karachi from Janury 16th till 20th. Meanwhile, the second game will be played in Multan from January 24 till 28.

After the end of the Test series against Bangladesh, England, and West Indies, Pakistan will host New Zealand and South Africa for a ODI tri-series.

The first match will be played on February 8th between Pakistan and New Zealand in Multan. The second and third will be played between New Zealand and South Africa, Pakistan and South Africa, respectively. The final match will be played on February 14. All the game will be played in Multan.

