Pakistan to tour Sri Lanka for two-Test series in July

Pakistan national men's team will tour Sri Lanka in July 2022 to engage in a two-match Test series. The tour will commence with a 3-day warm-up game.The first Test of the series will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from July 16 to 20 while the second Test will commence on July 24 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Pakistan, who will arrive on July 6 in Sri Lanka, are also scheduled to play a three-day warm-up game in Colombo, which will start on July 11. The series is a part of the ICC Men's World Test Championship Cycle - 2021 to 2023.Pakistan last toured Sri Lanka in 2015, with the former clinching the three-match Test series 2-1. Pakistan had also played limited overs games during that tour.

