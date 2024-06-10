Pakistan trio Amir, Wasim, Fakhar join CPL franchise Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ahead of new season

New Delhi [India], June 10 : Pakistan trio Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim and Fakhar Zaman will play for a new Caribbean Premier League franchise, Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

In their debut season, the Falcons have also acquired Australia off-spinner Chris Green and Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai.

West Indies duo, Brandon King and Fabian Allen have been also signed by the Falcons for their debut season. The 17-year-old batter Jewel Andrew will also join the duo.

Overall, ahead of the new season, the Falcons have signed 12 players and they will need to acquire five more in the upcoming CPL draft in July.

The Falcons, a new franchise, replaced Jamaica Tallawahs in the tournament. Antigua previously had a CPL franchise named Antigua Hawksbills for the first two seasons. But it was eventually replaced by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2015.

The upcoming CPL season will see a plethora of stars feature for different teams throughout the tournament. Earlier on Monday, Trinbago Knight Riders announced the signings of Josh Little and Jason Roy.

After finishing runners-up last season, the Riders have bolstered their squad by retaining core players as well as bringing in explosive overseas talent.

English opener Roy is an established name in franchise cricket across the globe, while pacer Joshua Little has impressed with his performance for Ireland and Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

Trinbago's retained players feature some of the best shorter-format talents across all departments, like Kieron Pollard, DJ Bravo, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran, a release said.

Among the overseas talent, Tim David was retained by the TKR ahead of the new season. The Australian was unavailable for TKR last season due to national duties.

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons squad list: Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Amir, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Shamar Springer, Kelvin Pitman, Jewel Andrew, Joshua James.

