Multan [Pakistan], October 5 : Pakistan's Test vice-captain Saud Shakeel asserted that the atmosphere in the team hasn't been disrupted after Babar Azam decided to step down from the white-ball captaincy.

As the rumour mill continued to suggest Babar's time as Pakistan's white-ball captain was ending, the 29-year-old announced his decision to step down from the role earlier this week.

Babar's decision came days before Pakistan's three Tests against England, beginning on Monday in Multan. Shakeel acknowledged the recent shift and maintained that Babar's decision hasn't affected the atmosphere within the red-ball team.

"Babar leaving captaincy is related to white-ball cricket. So it doesn't affect a lot when things are happening across different formats. Babar's decision is his personal thing, and it is related to white-ball captaincy. As of now, it hasn't affected the red ball team. There haven't been many conversations about it. The environment is good," Shakeel said in a press conference on Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Babar's decision to step down from captaincy reflected his desire "to focus more on making a greater impact as a player."

Even Babar feels that putting the captaincy burden off his shoulders will help him deliver "even more for the team as a player."

During his first stint as Pakistan skipper, which began in 2019, he guided the Men in Green to the T20 World Cup semi-finals and final in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

However, after a promising string of results, Pakistan started to slump across all formats. Last year, Pakistan was knocked out of the Asia Cup in the Super Four stage. The downfall continued after Pakistan returned home from the group stage of the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

He decided to step down from the captaincy, with Shaheen Shah Afridi named his successor. Babar's second stint began after the PCB decided to reinstate him as the skipper, months before the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan failed to qualify from Group A after enduring defeats against the USA and arch-rival, India. As the ICC Champions Trophy is set to be hosted by Pakistan next year, the PCB is yet to name the new white-ball skipper.

But before Pakistan shift its focus to white-ball cricket, they will be keen on securing their first home Test win since 1338 days. Pakistan last won a Test on their home soil against South Africa in February 2021.

